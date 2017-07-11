Carron colleagues climbing for charity

Employees from Carron Bathrooms climbed Beinn Dorain near Bridge of Orchy in the Scottish Highlands to raise funds for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland.

Organised by Stevie Walton, the climb was the climax to a year of fundraising events which included walking parts of the West Highland Way, bake sales and even a raffle where the top prize was an extra day holiday from Carron.

The expedition saw staff from all areas of the company get together to tackle the impressive, 1067m high Beinn Dorain. Among the group of climbers was James McMorrine, commercial director at Carron Bathrooms. He said: “Not only did fundraising reach £6617.20 for the year, but participation in the climb was a record high and all departments of the company were represented. As an independent business, it was a wonderful opportunity to mix with co-workers away from work, while making a contribution to such a worthy cause. With this our sixth year of fundraising for CHAS, I never fail to be amazed by the dedication and hard work put in by the workforce.’’