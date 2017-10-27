Care home closure: ‘Thought of leaving is terrifying for my gran’

A Bonnybridge mum has penned an open letter to her MSP and MP over the decision to close the care home where her grandmother lives.

Laura Owens (34) made the move after Bield Housing announced it would be closing all 12 of their homes, including the one at Thornton Gardens.

The decision to shut the Bonnybridge home will affect 18 staff and 13 residents including Laura’s grandmother who has dementia.

Joined outside the home with other concerned relatives this week, she said: “The thought of moving is terrifying for her. The move could set her right back. They are human beings, not furniture you can’t just move them around. We feel terribly let down. It is disgraceful.”

Laura, of Ardgay Terrace, also claimed closing the home would be a breach of the residents’ human rights.

MSP Michael Matheson said cabinet secretary for health Shona Robison will meet with Bield this week.

In her letter, Laura said: “My grandmother has lived with dementia for several years and to move from all that she now knows and has begun to trust, risks inflicting increased levels of confusion and distress.

“I am contacting you as a matter of urgency and implore that you ask the Scottish Government to step in to investigate the circumstances underpinning Bield’s decision.”

Falkirk MP John McNally said Bield’s decision “lacked compassion” .

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We are working with the relevant agencies to ensure that plans are put in place to ensure residents’ care needs continue to be met in an appropriate setting.”

A spokesperson for Bield Housing said: “We have given a commitment that both residents and their families will continue to be consulted throughout the change process, as we fully recognise the impact this decision will have.”