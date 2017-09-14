Car ends up on verge after collision

Firefighters had to cur a woman from a car following a collision on a busy Falkirk road.

The incident happened at around 11.43am today (Thursday) in Westburn Avenue near Glenfuir Road in Camelon.

A Scottish fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A total of two fire appliances responded to the incident in Westburn Avenue after the car left the road.

“Upon arrival crews discovered two female occupants had freed themselves from the vehicle, however, firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to safely remove a remaining female casualty.

“She was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.”

Police Scotland confirmed no one was seriously injured, but two people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert as a precaution.