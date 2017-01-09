Car dealership staff rev up donations for gift appeal

Kind-hearted staff at the Arnold Clark dealership in Falkirk donated boxes of gifts to disadvantaged members of the community shortly before Christmas.

The donations for the lonely, vulnerable and elderly were received by Major John McCaffery from Stenhousemuir Salvation Army.

Paul Cassidy, who chairs the car dealership Think Customer working group, said: “The staff had been planning something for Christmas for some months and after many discussions settled on providing gifts for the elderly.

“We felt that too many of our neighbours are becoming a forgotten generation and felt obliged to help. We used branch funds in addition to donations of gifts and sweeties from the staff and their families and managed to fill the jeep belonging to Major McCaffery.

“This year the Salvation Army are continuing their partnership with Stirling University providing support for families and individuals affected by drug and alcohol addiction.“