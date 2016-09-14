Car dealer slips into top gear to give Strathcarron a cash boost

Used car dealer Colin Dennis has a solid reputation for offering customers a good deal on a nearly new set of wheels.

But now there is an even bigger incentive to do business with his firm – for five per cent of the selling price of every car driven off his forecourt this month will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

The boss of Forth Carz at Drip Road in Stirling knows all about the great work it does to help those in the final phase of a terminal illness and their families.

His father-in-law, Stuart Donaldson, and a good friend, David Stewart, were both looked after by the dedicated staff at the hospice, and Colin and his wife, Lyndsay, are still grateful for the loving care these two people so close to them received.

Colin (39) said: “Strathcarron has a place in the heart of everyone in Falkirk district and probably beyond. What they do for those who are ill and their families, relatives and friends is wonderful.

“After experiencing first hand exactly what they do and then being told just how much it costs and how much they have to raise on a daily basis to carry one we were overwhelmed and determined to do something to support such a worthwhile cause.

“I own the Red Hoose pub in Dunipace and my regulars there have made the hospice charity bottle on the bar the number one priority for their spare change for years, so that got me wondering if my customers at Forth Carz would also want to help.

“When I started mentioning it to them I got a very positive response. They thought it was a great idea.

“We agree a price and I write out a cheque for five per cent of that for the buyer to present to the hospice.

“It’s gone so well so far that I’ve now decided that, from the end of the month, I’ll continue to donate £100 from each sale to Strathcarron as a way of giving them something back for all the good they do.”

Claire Macdonald, Strathcarron’s business development fundraiser, said: “When I heard the team at Forth Carz had planned this campaign I was blown away.

“This is a challenging time for charities generally and at Strathcarron we rely on the support of the local community to keep our services running. The ongoing support from Forth Carz will make such a difference and we couldn’t be more grateful.”