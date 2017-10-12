Car crashing into field is last straw for residents

Residents are calling for traffic calming on a “dangerous” road after a car ended up ploughing into a farmer’s field this week.

Bothkennar Road, which leads from the A905 just after Skinflats up to Carronshore, has been labelled a death trap by people living nearby.

On Monday, a black Volkswagen Golf skidded off the road at the entrance to Carronshore and landed in a field which has a play park shielded by trees behind it.

Concerned residents say the accident is only of several to occur at this location in recent weeks.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “This is just one of loads of crashes that happen at that part of the road after the bend. I think the problem is the road surface as well as drivers taking the corner too fast, but something really needs to be done quickly.

“There needs to be some kind of traffic calming to stop this. A car ended up in one girl’s garden the other week. It’s a death trap.”

Safety fears were raised about the road in November two years ago when mother-of-four Marjorie Rafferty (38) was killed following a collision with another vehicle when the road was flooded.

At the time residents called for the speed limit on approach to Carronshore be reduced to the 30mph limit, similar to the roads in the village.

Inspector Martin Rutland, community policing inspector for Larbert, said: “We are committed to keeping those who use the road network within the Falkirk area safe, wherever areas of concern are identified.

“We are aware of public concern surrounding vehicles speeding in Bothkennar Road, and have been liaising with residents and monitoring driver behaviour locally.

“While the installation of traffic calming measures are not the responsibility of Police Scotland, we are currently working with our colleagues in Falkirk Council, who are assessing options to address these issues.

“I would encourage those living and working in the Bothkennar Road area to continue to report any incidents of speeding to police via 101, which will allow us to deal with the matter robustly.”

A council spokesperson said: “Police Scotland provide information on all personal injury accidents which happen across the Falkirk Council area.

“All accidents are thoroughly investigated and sites identified as a priority will be considered for appropriate remedial measures.”