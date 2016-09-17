Capturing past on film

Pupils at Falkirk primary schools are being urged to pick up their cameras and make a short film that highlights how conflicts have impacted on their local community.

Legion Scotland, the largest ex-service membership charity in the country has launched Films of Remembrance, its fourth annual school competition.

Working in partnership with The British Forces Broadcasting Service Scotland, the charity is asking primary school pupils to record a two-minute documentary, TV report or short film which explores the impact of conflict on their local community, the importance of remembrance, and the roles that local veterans have played.

Kevin Gray, Legion Scotland chief executive officer, said: “No community in Scotland has been left untouched by the impact of war over the last 100 years.

“That is why we are asking pupils to research their community’s involvement in conflicts, whether it be unearthing the story behind a local war memorial, speaking to a veteran who has memories of war, or to the families of those who have served.

“We believe that educating young people about their community’s history and the effect conflicts have had on their doorstep is a vital part of their heritage.”

Winners will have an opportunity to perfect their filming and interview techniques during a BFBS multimedia workshop.

Schools need to register by October 16. Visit www.legionscotland.org.uk for more details.