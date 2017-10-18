Candied serves up sweet treat to hospice

A popular sweetie shop and ice cream parlour served up a real afternoon delight to staff and patients at Strathcarron Hospice last week.

The team at Candied, in Central Avenue, Grangemouth, were hard at work creating cookies and waffles with cream and ice cream for everyone to enjoy at the Denny hospice.

Candied, which opened earlier this year, is the latest venture from the Dhillon family who also own the Four in One Takeaways. The family are huge supporters of Strathcarron Hospice and earlier this year raised over £11,000 to cover the cost of running Strathcarron and all of its services for a full day, in honour of Four in One, founder Harry Dhillon who sadly died at the hospice in 2015 after a long fight against cancer.

Claire Macdonald, Strathcarron business development fundraiser, said: “We are continually blown away by the support of the Dhillon family and this afternoon was fantastic. The Candied team served up delicious treats for all of our patients and their families, and then even stayed behind to make sure the staff didn’t miss out.

“The afternoon meant so much to patients.”