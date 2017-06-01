Cancer victim’s memory lives on through friends and family

The family of an inspirational young man who lost his battle with cancer has thanked his friends for fundraising in his name.

Robert Marshall from Avonbridge passed away in 2014 aged just 21 following a brave battle with cancer.

The two teams, who played in Celtic and Rangers strips, line up for the game on Saturday

Throughout his fight with the illness he inspired others by raising money and awareness of the deadly disease and the charities which help sufferers and families.

Since his death friends, family and his community have organised annual football matches to raise funds for cancer charities and the games, organised by pal Connor Devlin, have now collected in more than £13,000.

Robert’s mum Carole said: “I would just like to thank all the boys who take the time every year to help raise money for our chosen charities and also to remember our son Robert.

“Also to everyone who kindly donated prizes as this makes a difference to our final total. The total for this year is sitting at £3432.22 so this is a tremendous amount to be split between Strathcarron hospice and Calums Cabin in Bute.

“Both who had a huge impact on Robert and our family’s care. Myself, Robert’s dad Rab and his sisters Danielle and Jessica are very, very proud.”

The latest game was held at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday.

Connor said: “We have held this event every year since Robert’s death. We are over the moon with how much has been raised in his name so far and we will continue to keep doing it.”