Cancer patients get the VIP treatment

A community continues to work together to ensure cancer patients can enjoy free monthly pamper sessions which make them feel like real VIPs.

The Feelgood Project, as it is known, is the brainchild of hairdresser Jill Lauder and on the first Monday of every month she uses her Lady J Unisex Salon in Dundas Street, Grangemouth as a base to provide support to women from all over the Falkirk area.

She said: “It’s been going for almost three years now and is for ladies who are going through cancer treatments. We have our beauty therapist from Boots, we have Jayne to do their nails and give them hand massages, I do their hair and wigs, Pauline makes them tea and Macmillan nurses are here to give them advice and hear their concerns.

“It’s just a day for them to be pampered. There’s also a social side to it – friendships are made here that continue after the Feelgood days.”

Grangemouth’s Cafe Wow lends its support by donating cakes and biscuits every month for the women to enjoy while they have their tea and coffee and they also provide vouchers for them to take tea for two at the Cafe for free.

Local fundraising helps Jill and the crew give their VIPs a special “goody bag” at the end of every session.