Campaign begins to nail human traffickers

Free manicures were given out to shoppers in Falkirk’s High Street to highlight that human trafficking is happening close to home.

It is part of the campaign to show the different industries in which potential cases of human trafficking have been reported, such as nail bars, in Falkirk, which was named on list of 27 locations in Scotland where victims of the degrading crime have been identified.

Nail bars have been identified as places where workers are exploited

People are being urged to look recognise the signs and report any concerns they have to police.

Latest figures show there were 1501 potential victims of trafficking identified in Scotland in 2016 – a 52 per cent increase since 2013.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “Human trafficking is a complex crime which involves adults and children being traded and exploited for personal benefit.

“It is an abuse of human rights which causes victims lasting physical and psychological damage.

“We want to make people aware of the different industries in which human trafficking can happen so we can start to effectively tackle this crime and stop this abhorrent abuse of human rights.

“I would encourage anyone who has concerns to report them to help bring human trafficking to an end in Scotland.”

Recent research revealed 70 per cent of people surveyed believe that human trafficking relates to sexual exploitation, however, the campaign is aiming to change perceptions and show that forced labour can happen in a range of industries including nail bars, car washes, construction and fisheries.

The campaign is being backed by organisations including Police Scotland, Migrant Help and Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (TARA) who are working to support victims of human trafficking and target those who control, abuse and exploit others.

The agencies have highlighted some of the signs of human trafficking can include workers being withdrawn, scared and not willing to talk, with an appearance of being unkempt, badly nourished, or appearing to be controlled by another person.

For information on the signs of human trafficking and to report concerns visit modernslaveryhelpline.org/scotland.