Camelon pipes and drums in Dumbarton spectacular

Camelon and District Pipe Band proudly performed before a crowd of 25,000 people in Dumbarton yesterday - amid superb scenery and bucketing rain.

Star of the show from the local point of view was Camelon’s 10-year-old drum major Eva Llewellyn, who already has her sights set on the European Pipe Band Championship later this month.

Drum Major Eve Llewellyn (10) didn't mind the rain a bit - which was just as well as it poured down throughout most of Saturday.

Yesterday’s big outing was the Scottish Pipe Band Championships in Dumbarton’s Levengrove Park, now established as the venue for one of the most popular events of its kind anywherwe.

It sees bands from across Scotland and beyond compete for prizes in various categories, while drum majors like Eva also go head to head for honours, and Highland dancers also show off their skills.

West Dunbartonshire Provost and Chieftain of the Championships, William Hendrie - operating on the premise “don’t mention the rain” - said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better event in my first year as Provost and Chieftain of the Scottish Pipe Band Championships.

“The competition was brilliant, the atmosphere unforgettable and the scenery, as ever, stunning.

Games Chieftain Provost William Hendrie chats to pipers Alan Lochore and Douglas Murray.

“I have no doubt that all of the visitors who attended this year will be talking about it for some time to come and I hope to welcome them all back again in 2018.”

Ian Embelton, Chief Executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, added: “I am thrilled at how successful this year’s event has been and I congratulate everyone who was involved in the organising and running of the Championships. “Here’s to doing it all again in 2018.”

Eva, meanwhile, who already has a string of successes to her credit, is following in the footsteps of her two brothers, Rhys (15) and Oliver (13), who are also both band members – but when performing, they have to follow her lead as she marches smartly at the front.

Full results will be available from the RSPBA website later today https://www.rspba.org/