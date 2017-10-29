Camelon Pipe Band bids for Aviva funds boost

Fans of Camelon Pipe Band are being urged to vote for a bid to win grant cash that could help pay for everything from hall upkeep to uniforms.

The band, which has had a solid presence in the area for over a century, is proud of its record on inclusiveness, and has welcomed people from all backgrounds.

But members hope to strike lucky with a grant of up to £5,000 from Aviva, which would help with the ongoing cost of providing a practice hall.

A spokesperson for the band said: “It would allow them to meet, learn and practise on a regular basis.

“As a teaching band we provide free tuition to the local community and hold an all inclusive environment welcoming youths, adults, parents and carers from all backgrounds and abilities into the group without judgement.”

Funds would be used to allow players to look and sound their best, and enable people who cannot afford expensive uniforms and instrument to develop their passion for Scotland’s national musical instrument.

The band currently has almost 30 playing members, with additional adults and six youngsters in training, and is continuing to grow due to local publicity, word of mouth and reputation.

The band supports the community ethos in the area by regularly attending and playing at local events. To vote, visit the Aviva community fund site at https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-4904

Finalists in the contest to win a grant (there are several different types available), will be told if they have won on January 16.