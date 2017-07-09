Camelon parks schemes to share Lotto cash worth nearly £280,000

Plans to transform two Camelon parks for the benefit of local families have received a £279,000 cash boost from the Lottery’s Our Place fund.

Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association and Communities Along The Carron Association (CATCA) will share £279,480 from the Big Lottery Fund.

The Tamfourhill group will use its £149,500 award to build a Roman-themed play park - inspired by the nearby Antonine Wall - to replace the existing park at Tamfourhill Community Hall.

CATCA will redevelop Nailer Road Park in partnership with Falkirk Council’s development services environment team.

They will also deliver a volunteering programme and create a Friends of Nailer Park group.

Lynne Boslem, Tamfourhill treasurer, said: “The committee are over the moon to receive the award for our area. “The money will allow us to provide a much needed resource that will benefit everyone in the community.

“The play park will help to promote physical wellbeing, as well as a safer place for the children in the area.”

Tom Gold, project officer at CATCA, said: “We are very excited to be working with local families who have shown great enthusiasm and dedication to the project.

“We will be delivering improvements including adding a path going all the way around the park, Trim Trail exercise equipment, three new items of fully accessible play equipment, and goal posts.

“We will be offering lots of training to the members, including mini bus driving, First Aid, conflict resolution and outdoor skills.

“The result will be a greatly improved park which people are proud to be actively involved in, and we would like to thank the Big Lottery Fund and Our Place Camelon for giving us this opportunity.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman Maureen McGinn said: “The Our Place initiative gives local people a say on how National Lottery money is spent in their area and empowers them to bring about a positive lasting difference to their neighbourhood.”