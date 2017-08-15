Calls for spitfire to be moved

A resident has called for the world famous Grangemouth Spitfire Memorial to be moved to a more suitable home in the town’s Zetland Park.

The full size replica Mk.1 Submarine Spitfire was unveiled in May 2013 just off Bo’ness Road near Abbotsinch Industrial Estate after the air cadets of Grangemouth’s 1333 Squadron had campaigned to create a tribute to the 71 pilots who died while serving with the Operational Training Unit at RAF Grangemouth.

James Robertson, of Wallace Street, Grangemouth has vented his frustrations over the location of the memorial.

He said: “When you pass this memorial there are never visitors and it is not surprising – it’s in the middle of an industrial area and not tourist friendly. Zetland Park is away from all the work units and still only three hundred yards away from the site of the old airfield.

“The people who did all this work to create this excellent memorial would surely be happier to see it positioned in this beautiful area and appreciated by more people.”

Tom McMorrow, former 1333 squadron leader and one of the driving forces behind the Spitfire memorial, said Zetland Park was not even considered as a site.

He added the main reasons for the Spitfire’s location were because the memorial wall with the pilots’ names on it was already there and it was felt they should stay together and the fact the Spitfire is almost in line with the location of the former airfield’s hanger.