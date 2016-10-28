Callendar House to unveil new-look tearoom

Falkirk’s historic Callendar House is brewing up an idea that will lead to a more refreshing experience for visitors.

The popular Callendar Park attraction’s tearoom is currently undergoing refurbishment in order to upgrade the facility and offer a better service to customers.

The interior design work, carried out by Bright 3D, will include the introduction of new soft furniture, flooring and bespoke lighting to compliment the listed building’s existing wood panelled Morning Room décor and elaborate leather walls.

A mix of smaller, more informal tables, will be available along with more formal dining tables and chairs overlooking the park and gardens. It is hoped the new interior will create more light and be more comfortable for visitors who want to enjoy their food and the outstanding architectural and historical assets in the room.

The new menu, developed by chef Greta Mooney, includes Scottish produce like warm Stornoway black pudding salad, a fresh twist on the traditional ploughman’s lunch and some fantastic new scone and cake recipes.

Falkirk Community Trust chairman Ian Scott said: “We’re hoping to make Callendar House tearoom a must visit destination for lunches and afternoon teas of the highest quality.

“By investing in this great facility we can attract new visitors which will help us to improve future services we provide at Callendar House and other venues.”

The new look tearoom will re-open on Sunday at 10am.