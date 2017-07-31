Call for Falkirk groups to get on their bikes

Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival is offering support to local community groups and volunteers in Falkirk to get more people riding their bikes.

Established in September 2016, the award-winning programme developed by Cycling UK and funded by Transport Scotland has been bringing bikes back into use and encouraging everyday cycle journeys in Scotland by offering free mechanics sessions, bike safety checks, confidence building classes, led rides, route planning and more.

Over six weeks in May and June last year, the Big Bike Revival partnered with 103 community groups and organisations to run around 500 cycling-themed events in every local authority area in Scotland which aimed to reignite people’s love of cycling.

In Falkirk, local groups that participated in The Big Bike Revival included Forth Environment Link, Belles On Bikes Falkirk, One Parent Families Scotand and Re-Union Canal Boats.

Events were varied and included led bike rides, bike maintenance workshops, classes in bike repairs and promotion of the canal cycle routes.

Carol Wilcox from One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS), said: “The OPFS Family Centre is delighted to actively support the BBR as we recognise the importance of cycling and its benefits both in relation to physical health as well as its positive impact on mental wellbeing bringing the family together through a joint interest in cycling is a great way to live and enjoy family life.”

The initiative has reached thousands of people across the nation, and now that summer is here Cycling UK is looking to support more local community groups, organisations and volunteers in Falkirk to start their own cycling activities with community cycle clubs.

Community cycle clubs include family cycling clubs, groups that help build confidence and fitness for new riders, leisure riding, women’s groups or all-ability cycling clubs.

Every group is different and the Big Bike Revival team aims to support all kinds of community cycle clubs with whatever style of cycling they’d like to get involved with.

For further information on how to get involved, visit www.cyclinguk.org.