Caledonia man comes to Falkirk

He’s been described as a national musical treasure, and famously ended Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games with a number seen by around a billion people worldwide.

Now Dougie MacLean - “Scotland’s pre-eminent singer-songwriter” - is coming to Falkirk Town Hall for a one night performance on Saturday next week (October 14).

His song “Caledonia” has become one of Scotland’s most popular contemporary songs, and his music has been used in Hollywood films (notably Last of the Mohicans), TV Drama (eg BBC’s A Mug’s Game) and he’s also been the subject of three BBC TV music documentaries.

Dougie has received numerous gold discs for album sales, two prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

But he is known for preferring live performance in prime Scottish venues to anything else, and his Falkirk appearance should be memorable.

Tickets for the gig are £20, and can be obtained at bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or phone 01324 506850.