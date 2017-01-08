By gum Brian that’s a swell welly boot deal

The owner of a famed Falkirk watering hole kindly splashed the cash to kit out young primary school pupils in some top wellies for winter.

Staff at Victoria Primary, in Middlefield Road, were delighted to accept the donation of striking blue gumboots from Behind the Wall owner Brian Flynn, who visited the school recently to hand over the wellies to the youngsters.

Brian said: “Tracey Minto at the school told me the little ones needed wellies for the winter and they were having a think about how they could get them.

“At BTW we try to do things for the local community so I said we could do a sponsorship deal for them.

“You could say the school suggested it and we just stepped in feet first.”

The ‘Wallees Wellies’, named after the Melville Street venue’s popular Wallees soft play area for children age three to six, were puddle-tested late last year and will no doubt see some more splash-tastic action over the new term.

Brian said: “It was just a perfect fit – there are probably a few of the children who use the Wallees play area and now they also have their feet in Wallees Wellies too.”