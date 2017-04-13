Busy weekend for sports fans on Scotland’s railways

ScotRail is advising customers that rail services to and from Glasgow over the weekend of April 21-23 will be extremely busy due to three major sporting events taking place.

Football fans from across Scotland will be flocking to Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-finals, while punters will be heading to Ayr for the Scottish Grand National Festival.

Extra carriages will be provided on Saturday, April 22, between Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and destinations across Inverclyde and Ayrshire. Longer trains and extra services will be provided for customers travelling to and from Hampden on both days.

Customers are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys, as Glasgow Central is expected to be extremely busy and queueing systems will be in place at key stations.

Fans travelling from Aberdeen are being asked to consider their travel options, as services heading south will be extremely busy.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “It’s going to be a big few days, with lots of fans heading to the west for a great weekend of sport. We can’t make every train longer but we will definitely be using every train we can.

“Customers are advised to get to the station early and allow extra time for travel. Queuing systems will be in place at busy locations, so please buy your ticket in advance and follow the instructions of staff.

“The last trains of the night will be very busy, so please aim for an earlier service to avoid disappointment.”

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist fans and, as with all special event trains, alcohol bans will be in place.

• Alcohol bans will be in place on the following routes: All ScotRail Alliance services between 9pm and 10am, as normal; Glasgow Central – Mount Florida/King’s Park.

• Queueing systems for the Scottish Cup matches will be segregated: Celtic and Hibs fans will use Kings Park; Rangers and Aberdeen supporters will be directed to Mount Florida.