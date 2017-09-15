Works to make port bigger and better

Scotland’s largest container facility is about to get even bigger thanks to an ongoing multi-million pound investment to fund expansion works.

The Port of Grangemouth is currently undergoing a major resurfacing development, scheduled to be completed next month, which will increase the capacity of the always busy terminal.

Carried out by Luddon Construction, the £1 million project will not only create more capacity at the port, it will also improve the quality and speed of servicing vessels.

Port manager Derek Knox said: “Our significant investment at Grangemouth keeps us ahead of the market in Scotland. It is important we deliver fast turnaround times to maintain container vessel schedules and ensure their reliability to service the Scottish export market.

“The investment in surfacing, crane and terminal operating system to increase terminal capacity and efficiency continues to ensure the port is well equipped to meet the future demands of our customers.

“We are Scotland’s largest container port and we handle some of the country’s most valuable exports, such as fine foods and drinks and this further investment in the port, ensures a high quality service for our customers.

“We will continue to invest in the terminal and seek further opportunities to increase capacity.”

Earlier this year the port welcomed three new ESC340 straddle carriers to the terminal to increase its fleet to 16.