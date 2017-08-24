Who will come out top of our business awards this year?

They’re back ... and once again the top businesses across the district have the opportunity to be recognised for their achievements.

This week we’re launching The Falkirk Herald Business Awards for 2017.

It’s our opportunity to say well done and acknowledge the achievements of all those who are such an integral part of Falkirk’s economic growth.

Whether they are a sole trader or a multi-national all are playing their part – and this is the chance for them to tell the wider community about what they do and how well they are doing it.

Businesses which have recently launched and those which are part of our heritage will have an equal opportunity to be in the spotlight.

Entry forms are available now and after a period of judging, the winners will be announced at a gala dinner in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel on Thursday, November 30.

It’s St Andrew’s Day and what better date to highlight what’s best about Falkirk and Scotland’s business community.

Colin Hume, Falkirk Herald editor-in-chief, said: “We’re delighted to be launching the Falkirk Herald Business Awards for 2017.

“This will be the eighth time we have staged the awards an the breadth and quality of entries we get never ceases to amaze us.

“Falkirk district can boast hundreds of fantastic businesses – from one-man operations to massive multi-nationals – and we want to give them all a platform to celebrate their successes.

“Please take the time to look over the categories and enter the awards - after all, if you’re not in it, you can win it!”

Entry forms are available by clicking on www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards.

The closing date for entries is October 6 – so don’t delay in getting you submission prepared.

After shortlists are drawn up for each category, the successful finalists will be invited along to make a presentation to judges during the weeks commencing October 30 and November 6.

The winners will be announced at the gala event, along with a special presentation to The Falkirk Herald’s Business Personality of the Year.

For details of sponsorship opportunities please call Cliff Roberts, business development manager, on 07753 828926.

Categories

There are 12 categories to enter – and entrants can put themselves forward for more than one. These are:

Best Start-Up Business

Best Green Business

Best Independent Retailer

Best Tourism Business

Best Sales and Marketing

Best Growth Business – sponsored by Alexander Dennis Ltd

Best Social Enterprise

Best Business in the Community

Best Small Business

Best Large Business

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Ineos

Employee of the Year

Recognition

Who will be our top personality for 2017?

The final accolade to be presented on the evening will go to someone who has made a significant contribution to the business community in Falkirk district.

Initially a lifetime achievement award, it was rebranded in 2014 to give credit to those who are still making their mark locally.

Previous winners have been: Archie Russell, developer (2007); Jack Marshall, Tapside Coffee (2008); Duncan Adams, haulier (2010); Barbara Davidson, potter (2011); Malcolm Allan, butcher (2013); Steven McLeod, hotelier (2014); and Alastair Mitchell, town centre manager (2015).

All illustrious and successful business people in their own field, but with one thing in common – they’ve helped put Falkirk on the map.

To find out who will be The Falkirk Herald Business Personality for 2017 ensure you have your ticket for the showcase event on November 30.