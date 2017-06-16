Who’s heard about Hortons coming to town?

Top Canadian coffee house empire Tim Hortons is reportedly planning to open its second ever UK premises in the Falkirk area.

A planning application was lodged with Falkirk Council on May 23 proposing a drive through restaurant and associated infrastructure, including car parking, be built on land at 44 Tryst Road in Stenhousemuir.

The applicant is Stirling-based property firm Ramoyle, but it appears from the signage on the plans provided they are working on behalf of the famous Canadian coffee house chain Tim Hortons, which just opened its first UK coffee shop in Glasgow’s Argyle Street last month.

Falkirk Council’s new planning committee meets on Tuesday next week and no agenda has been published as yet so it is unclear if the application will be discussed at that meeting. The earliest date a decision can be taken on the application is June 29.

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by a professional ice hockey player who wanted to create cafes where everyone would feel at home.

Customers at Hortons can order the infamous double-double coffee which comes with two portions of cream and two sugars.