Wheelhouse staff celebrate in style

Planning a very special birthday party is the owner and staff at one of Falkirk’s favourite restaurants.

Josie Binnie and her team are used to helping other people enjoy their celebrations but are determined to mark in style the tenth anniversary of the opening of The Wheelhouse.

Built against a backdrop of The Falkirk Wheel at Millennium Wheel Drive, the owner has prided herself on providing quality fare using fresh, local ingredients.

Along with her then husband, she opened The Wheelhouse in December 2006 and making plans to mark the decade, she was amazed how many of her original staff were still with her.

Josie said: “I’ve always said that the most important things about running a good restaurant are the customers and the team around you. I’ve got a great bunch of guys with me and it’s been about building a relationship with people who share the same passion.

“Some of them even worked with me for the 15 years before when I was at Whitebread.

“We’ve also got very loyal suppliers who have hardly changed since the day we opened.”

The team’s efforts were rewarded in 2014 when they picked up two accolades at The Falkirk Herald Business Awards – Best Small Business and the overall Outstanding Achievement of the Year.

On Friday, December 2 they are hosting a ‘birthday party’ in the lounge area to include a Tina Turner tribute act, three course meal and glass of bubbly for £20. Customers are invited to join in by booking a place.