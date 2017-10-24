‘Watt’ a great result for new power line

The 220km overhead transmission line between Beauly and Denny captured the Greatest Contribution to Scotland title at the prestigious Saltire Civil Engineering Awards.

Run by the Institution of Civil Engineers, in association with the Saltire Society, the annual awards recognise excellence and innovation in civil engineering and celebrate its contribution to our quality of life.

The Beauly to Denny line helps transport electricity from windfarms and other renewable energy schemes in the north of Scotland to consumers across the UK. The awards judges recognised its importance in securing Scotland’s sustainable energy future and contributing to decarbonising electricity generation in Scotland.

The ambitious M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project received the Infrastructure Award.

