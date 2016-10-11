VIDEO: Queensferry Crossing breaks world record

The Queensferry Crossing made history this week after being recognised by Guinness World Records.

The £1.35 billion bridge’s central tower deck is officially the largest freestanding balanced beam in the world, measuring in at 644 metres (2112ft).

Transport Scotland made the announcement following the completion of the central deck, which will shortly be connected to the flanking towers and viaducts to form the final superstructure.

However, experts at Guinness World Records have inspected and officially ratified the record while the deck is in its temporary state.

The bridge, which was expected to be opened before the end of this year, will not be finished until May 2017 because of adverse weather conditions which delayed the project.

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, said: “We can all agree the Queensferry Crossing is a modern marvel and world-class feat of engineering.

“It’s only fitting then that the bridge has been awarded a Guinness World Records title.

“This world-record breaking structure is all the more remarkable when you consider the extreme weather conditions often experienced out in the Firth of Forth, especially working up above the water between 60 metres and 210 metres high.

“Everyone who has worked so hard and skilfully to build this amazing bridge is a world record beater in their own right.

“It won’t be long before the balanced cantilever disappears, when the small gaps between the towers are closed.

“But the record is still there to be beaten and the Queensferry Crossing will still be the tallest bridge in the UK and longest bridge of its type anywhere in the world.”

Since last September each 16 metre, 750 tonne section of deck has been added piece by piece and the central lower deck fan is now fully complete.

Each deck section is added in sequence at alternate ends to keep the beam balanced.

Until now the balanced cantilever method has never been used to construct a bridge this big.

Alan Platt, FCBC construction director, said: “Construction work is going well on all three towers.

“This unique achievement at the Centre Tower is a feat of engineering which the whole FCBC team is immensely proud of.

“This is leading edge civil engineering and I’m delighted to pay tribute to the skills and dedication of everyone involved.”