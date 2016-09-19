VIDEO: Kelpies have real horse power

The reputation of the Kelpies keeps growing and they have hit the fast lane after Ferrari officially launched its new model from the Falkirk attraction.

The luxury car manufacturer has released the launch video for its California T which features the mythical horse sculptures prominently.

But while the Kelpies tower 30 metres tall over the Forth & Clyde Canal with the strength of 10 animals, their horse power is no match for the California T which can generate 560hp and reach a speed of 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

It costs cheaper than the Kelpies, however, at just over a cool £150,000 for a machine that will get you just 27 miles per gallon, or 18 in the city, 35 on the open road with a maximum speed of 196.4mph.

The company chose the Kelpies for its launch saying the structures “follow the lineage of the heavy horse of industry that shaped the landscape of Scotland”, and that similar to their car, the Kelpies “are a perfect embodiment of engineering, heritage, design, architecture and sculpture”.

Kelpies creator artist Andy Scott said: “The vision and translating the vision is the important thing that gives it life and I think when you see some artworks which are very evidently made by machines, they lack that passion and they lack the vitality that I hope shines through in my work.”

Demonstrating the connection between art and engineering, Mr Scott added: “It’s the stuff of life. These things are what make life worth living.

“It elevates the mundane. It gives us a spark that makes us human. It’s the embodiment of this and its very, very important.”

The Ferrari California T is the iconic Italian firm’s first turbo-charged front-mid-engined Grand Tourer, with a 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo engine.

Turbo technology has an honourable place in Prancing Horse’s engineering tradition, thanks to iconic models such as the GTO of 1984 and the F40 of 1987, as well as featuring in the Scuderia – Ferrari’s latest F1 car.

Neil Brown, Falkirk Community Trust general manager, said: “The Kelpies have firmly established themselves as a landmark attraction in Scotland and are fast becoming a global icon for visitors from across the world, from America to Australia, who are keen to explore the Helix and our many other attractions within the Falkirk area.

“It’s fantastic that luxury brands such as Ferrari wish to associate the outstanding design features of their new California range with the outstanding design features of the Kelpies.”

