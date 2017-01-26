Two local butchers win world pie awards

Two local butchers have come up trumps at this year’s world pie championships.

Thomas Johnston Butchers in the town’s Cow Wynd won a silver award for its sausage rolls and diamond for mince bridies, while Richards Family Butchers in Grangemouth’s Charlotte Dundas Court took gold in the scotch pie category.

The awards from the 18th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards were presented earlier this month.

David Thomson of Thomas Johnston said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best in the land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

This year’s competition involved some 100 butchers and bakers entering over 500 pies, pasties, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition and with some 300 hopefuls attending the awards luncheon in Cumbernauld on January 11 presented by Carol Smillie.

She said: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along today and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a second time.

“Each and every butcher and baker knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”

The competition is run and organised by Scottish Bakers which supports and promotes bakers and butchers in Scotland by encouraging and sharing best practice.

Alan Clarke, chief executive, said: “Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to everyone taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book.”