Two join board of property company

Property investment and development company Bellair (Scotland) Limited has made two senior management appointments.

Colin Campbell (31), son of company founder and managing director Alistair Campbell OBE, joins the board from Jones Lang LaSalle, while Crawford Geddes (50), who has 30 years experience in the property industry and worked with Fuller Peiser before becoming one of the founder directors of Keiller Edinburgh, steps up after being recruited by the Falkirk firm earlier this year.

Alistair Campbell said: “These new appointments come at a pivotal time as we look to grow the business. Both Colin and Crawford bring a wealth of experience and this move represents an exciting new era of succession and expansion for Bellair.”

The company as it operates today has evolved from the plumbing business launched by Alistair Campbell’s grandfather George Campbell in the early 1900s.

Colin Campbell, the fourth generation of the family to become involved, said: “Our main aim is to take the ‘new’ Bellair to the next level, building the business through targeted investment with a focus on development and asset management opportunities with a turnaround period of 18 to 24 months.”

Crawford Geddes added: “This is an exciting time to be with Bellair and it’s a move which formalises a long-standing working relationship with Alistair. Our combined expertise and network will help to leverage the business further.”