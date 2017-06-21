Town centre pub relaunch

A well known Falkirk pub is relaunching this week following a £150,000 renovation.

The Newmarket, at the corner of Newmarket Street and Lint Riggs, will open again from 5pm on Friday with an extended staff team of 16 with new offers and entertainment at the two-storey, century-old building.

Owners Stonegate Pub company say the renovation will bring “something contemporarily old to the town”.

Artwork representing the history of the area and reclaimed furniture will feature among six “up-to-the-minute” HD screens, projector, bookable booths with TV screens and both Sky and BT Sports on the first floor, which also doubles as a function room.

Manager manager John Hamilton said: “The investment is a real balance between modernising the pub, and celebrating its roots. We’re appealing to a range of customers who have in common that they want something varied and different for Falkirk.”

The pub will also be open until 1am for regular ‘Friday night discos’

Other new features include a new food menu and selection of craft ales from local breweries which will be rotated along with the likes of Brewdog IPA and Blue Moon.

Food offers include two meals for £8.49, a Scottish breakfast for £2.99 and daily offers. The pub also promises quizzes on Sundays and Mondays, bingo on Tuesdays, free request music on Wednesdays, killer pool on Thursdays and a DJ at weekends.