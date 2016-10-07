The Dundas era now begins in La Porte

A long-established Grangemouth pub has undergone a £180,000 renovation and is now fit to serve customers in the 21st century.

Formerly known as The Tavern, the premises in La Porte Precinct closed down earlier in the year and is now open for business, owned by national public house operator Punch and run by manager Liam Baxter, who is keen to usher in a new era for the pub.

Liam, who ran the Rum Shack in Glasgow, said: “This is a really exciting venture for the town. The Dundas has always had loads of potential and this new investment has transformed it into a smart, stylish and welcoming pub.”

Seeking to cater to as wide a variety of people as possible, The Dundas will offer a range of quality drinks including craft beers, gin cocktails and a wide selection of coffee from the Italian Aroma Coffee company.

There will be a bar snacks and breakfast menu, while live entertainment will also be a key feature of the new pub.

Liam said: “I have a real passion for music and I’m looking forward to finding some of the best local talent to perform at The Dundas. It will be a haven for people to relax and unwind with great drink, food and entertainment.”

Elena Smanio, Punch development manager, said: “This investment has completely transformed The Dundas and, with Liam and his team at the helm, I’m sure customers will be delighted with the improvements we’ve made and the warm welcome on offer.”