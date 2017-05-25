Terry’s work on centre recognised

A construction inspector has been recognised for his role in creating a £27 million medical training centre.

Terry Millar from Bonnybridge received a highly commended at the Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate awards ceremony in London earlier this month for his involvement with the Queen Elizabeth Teaching and Learning Centre in Glasgow.

With 25 nominations from the UK and Ireland, a team of senior members of the ICWCI visited and judged all projects, including Terry’s.

Chairman of the judging panel, Meredith Whilden said: “Our individual markings were astonishingly close, with just a few points difference between all the candidates.

Terry was fully involved throughout the duration of the projects, due to the great variety of end user requirements. Accurate detailing and clean lines make for a very bright and pleasant building in a contemporary design, which includes a stunning 500-seat lecture theatre.”