Temporary staff wanted

Royal Mail has launched a drive to recruit around 1300 temporary workers across Scotland to help sort the Christmas post as well as the increasing amount of online Christmas shopping.

Temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available between mid-November through to early January 2016.

The peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December. The majority of seasonal positions will support Royal Mail’s 120,000 permanent postmen and women, who sort and deliver the mail all year round.

Parcelforce Worldwide is also looking for drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver at Christmas.

As well as the 1300 posts in Scotland, there are around 14,900 people needed to work in mail, distribution centres and data centres across England.

In Scotland, there are roles available in Bathgate, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, Lerwick and Stornoway.

The temporary recruits will help to sort Christmas cards and parcels and online shopping orders before they are taken to around 1400 delivery offices for postmen and women to take out on their rounds.

Royal Mail Group’s express parcels business, Parcelforce Worldwide, is also recruiting around 1850 extra sorting staff and 830 drivers throughout the UK.

To find out more or apply for a position visit: www.royalmailgroup.com/xmasjobs or telephone 0345 600 1785.