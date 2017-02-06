Sweets lovers on Cloud 9 in Denny

A new business in Denny is hoping to give customers “a little taste of something different”.

Cloud 9, a new ice cream parlour, is located on Stirling Street where Gordon’s Discounts and clothes shop Talullah used to be.

The shop opened its premises on January 21. Inside it sells freshly baked Belgian waffles, lots of different ice creams, waffle dog nutellas and other sweets.

Owner Robert Hamilton (38) says he’s excited about his new venture.

He said: “I like the people here and I just thought it was missing something. This will give people a taste of something a bit different.

“People like to shop locally. I know a lot of people and they are a happy bunch. They always have a smile on their face when they come through the door. We had a launch, cut the ribbon and a lot of people turned up which was nice.”