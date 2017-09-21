Sweet QVC deal gets Mrs Tilly on US telly

Falkirk’s top sweetie maker is now well on the way to conquering the world confectionery market.

Mrs Tilly is about to launch her traditional – and well tasty – Scottish creations in the American marketplace via the USA’s number one home shopping channel QVC.

Taking inspiration from the 2015 Hollywood movie Joy, which highlights entrepreneur Joy Mangano’s business launch on the home shopping platform in the 1990s, Mrs Tilly will show off her delicious delicacies on QVC to tempt US consumers with a “wee taste of Scotland”.

Elisabeth Paterson, the woman behind Mrs Tilly, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Mrs Tilly brand to reach a huge US television audience.

“From our initial discussions with the team at QVC it has been clear their consumers like to see and hear from the people behind the products they sell, so I will be travelling out to their broadcasting facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in October for a live on-air presentation.

“We applied the key attributes of family, quality and heritage that are synonymous with the Mrs Tilly brand.

“When my husband Peter and I began the business at home in 1997, we never dreamed one day we would have the chance to sell our products on American TV.

“We are very fortunate to have a fantastic team at Mrs Tilly’s and we are all extremely proud to be playing our part in flying the flag for quality Scottish produce around the world.”