Surge in demand leads to expansion

Tapside Coffee Machine Rentals is celebrating its 35th anniversary with expansion plans and the creation of new jobs.

The Bo’ness-based business, which supplies designer and bespoke coffee machines to 120 clients across the UK, wants to increase its team from six to at least 10 by the end of the year to meet customer demand.

Jack Marshall (81), who founded the company in 1982, said: “With a great mix of clients, who we have a great relationship with and an impressive 35-year track record, it felt like the right time to expand south of the border.

“Since the changes in the drink driving laws and the rise in entrepreneurs opening their own coffee houses, we have seen a definite increase in demand for our products.

“The package we offer to start-ups and growth businesses is not only an attractive and flexible renting option compared to high street loans, but we also provide ongoing support to help get them up and running.”