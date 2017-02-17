Support self-employed to boost jobs

Falkirk’s economy could be transformed by supporting the self-employed and new start-ups, according to new data issued by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

It has produced interactive maps that show the proportion of people who work for themselves in Scottish towns, cities and suburbs.

Falkirk’s top-performing village is Reddingmuirhead, with 10.19% self-employment, with Dennyloanhead next on 8.5 per cent.

More than half of the areas – including Falkirk itself – have lower levels of self-employment than the national average figure of 6.4%.

Grangemouth has the lowest at 4.2 per cent.

Catriona Cripps said: “Big business and public sector downsizings, alongside new business models powered by digital technology, have resulted in a steady increase in the number of the self-employed.

“Boosting self-employment and business activity could help to turn around some of Falkirk’s most disadvantaged places.”