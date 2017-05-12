Support needed for Falkirk town centre

Town centre bosses have made a plea for help to whoever takes over the running of Falkirk Council.

Following last week’s election, the board of directors at Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, is calling on which ever political party forms the new administration to make securing a prosperous future for the town centre a top priority.

They want an early meeting to discuss opportunities for improvement and investment, highlighting key aspects identified by both businesses and members of the public.

In June last year, Falkirk Delivers became the first BID in Scotland to win a third ballot and wants to ensure the town centre is high on the agenda for the newly-elected councillors as the company undertakes a strategic review of its operations. This is being addressed with the help of Ross Martin, national adviser to BIDs Scotland and a Falkirk Bairn.

In the past it has focused on projects such as the annual Pirate and Princess Parade, the Safer Streets programme and the Christmas Lights switch on but the directors, who all have an interest in Falkirk town centre, say now it’s time to support the town by encouraging discussions and actively shaping the operational environment for its members.

The current chairman of the Falkirk Delivers board, Brian Flynn of Behind the Wall, said: “What has been delivered in the past has put the BID Company at the fore of the BID movement in Scotland and targeted projects and events are important for the vitality of our town centre.

“This review, however, will allow us to have a clear plan of how we, the businesses in the town, can work with partners and key decision makers to address the bigger issues our town centre is facing, both presently and in the future.

“I welcome any of our newly elected members to get in touch with the BID team or myself and arrange a time to meet and discuss issues of immediate concern.”