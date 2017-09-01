Striking posties deliver a message to management

Postal workers got their message across to management by staging a wildcat strike this morning.

The workers gathererd outside Falkirk’s Garrison Place post office this morning after a failure to resolve a dispute beteen Communications Workers Union (CWU) members and local management ended with the wildcat walk out.

A CWU member on the picket line said: “This is not a national issue, it’s purely local. Members met this morning and agreed to go on strike over the conditions here and our treatment at the hands of the local management.

“This strike today and the turnout shows the strength of feeling the workers have over this issue. At the moment we are waiting for the CWU divisional rep, who is coming through from Edinburgh, to arrive and then we will take it from there.”

Another postal worker said: “We are pretty devastated this had to take place and we are not being allowed to deliver the mail to our customers, who are the most important thing to us.

“We just want to be allowed to deliver a decent service.”

When asked how long the strike was going to go on for, a union member responded: “How long is a piece of string?”

The CWU and the Royal Mail have yet to comment on the matter.