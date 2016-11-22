Strikes could be on the way for Diageo

Workers at whisky giants Diageo have voted for strikes over cuts to their pensions and walk outs could be on the cards before Christmas.

Following a two week ballot GMB Scotland members voted by a majority of 63 per cent for strike action, sending a strong message to Diageo, which has warehouses in Dennyloanhead and Grangemouth.

Louise Gilmour, GMB organiser, said: “The company needs to think again if it wants to avoid damaging strikes across Scotland. Diageo is happy to significantly increase executive pay in the wake of billions of pounds of profit but they won’t protect the pensions of the workforce.”

Diageo said the result of the ballot was “clearly disappointing”.