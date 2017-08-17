Stephen is getting a taste for the trade

A new young dad is being given the chance to build a career with a major housebuilder thanks to an apprenticeship scheme.

Falkirk’s Stephen Brown (24) is now working as an apprentice joiner with CALA Homes (East) after an introduction to the company through the Prince’s Trust’s Get into Construction programme.

After impressing his bosses on the initial four-week work experience, Stephen was rewarded with a four-year modern apprenticeship - and is thriving having started his second year.

Stephen said: “I’d always wanted an apprenticeship as I’m a practical person but found them extremely difficult to get.

“I’m so glad I was taken on by CALA. The tradesmen I have been working with are brilliant and incredibly supportive.

“I’d love to save for a house now that my partner and I have just had a baby girl. I want to complete my apprenticeship and possibly become self-employed.”