Stenny store bid moves forward

Plans to give the former McCowans Toffee factory site in Stenhousemuir a new future have taken a major step forward.

A bid to secure permission for a 22,000 square foot store and car parking to be built was approved by eight votes to three when Falkirk Council’s planning committee met last Wednesday.

It also agreed to grant planning permission in principle for developers the Ramoyle Group to build a restaurant/public house on the land.

Both applications were the subject of a site visit earlier this month.

At last Wednesday’s meeting planning experts recommended that both be granted subject to conditions.

Douglas Smith, development director of Ramoyle Group, said his company was working to a “tight timetable” to deliver the store project for its clients B&M.

He told councillors: “The community is been very supportive and now we want to get started on site at the very earliest opportunity.”

Committee convenor Baillie Billy Buchanan said: “The development will benefit the area and boost employment. Everybody knows it should be developed.”

Councillor Steven Carleschi raised concerns about the movement of HGV vehicles in and out of the site and warned proposed parking arrangements could be an issue.

Calling for the store bid to be continued, he claimed: “The area around King Street and Tryst Road can’t cope with the traffic levels at the moment. This development will have an adverse impact.”