Stars in their eyes as rating is retained

A popular visitor attraction in Larbert has maintained its five -star rating for the service it provides for customers.

Xtreme Karting at Lochlands Business Park has kept the top evaluation from tourism body VisitScotland after an unannounced assessment.

The facility, which opened in 2004, was the first karting centre in Scotland to achieve the rating in 2009.

The mystery shopper inspection is extensive and includes a detailed review of the full customer service experience from start to finish.

The VsiitScotland report praised the excellent customer service from all staff and highlighted the extensive investment of over £150,000 within the last year with new EVO 6 karts, toilet refurbishment, new lounge seating and customer race suits.

Barrie Henderson, Xtreme Karting managing director, said: “We are delighted to retain the five star award recognising not only the improvements made to the centre but also the effort put into staff training and team building.”