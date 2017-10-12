Spirits soar as Rosebank revival brings whisky bond back to life

Plans have been revealed to reopen the iconic Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk and once again produce the world famous whisky.

Ian Macleod Distillers intend to resurrect the brand, which they said was “one of the most respected and sought after single malts in the world”.

The company has reached an agreement with Scottish Canals to buy the site on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal near Camelon, as well as acquiring the Rosebank trademark from Diageo.

It also intends to develop a visitor centre in the bond.

Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “This is an extraordinarily exciting project for us. To bring back to life an iconic distillery and quintessential Lowland single malt is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Mr Russell added that the company had acquired some casks of existing Rosebank and would be “releasing some truly scarce and extraordinary whiskies”.

He said: “The distillery has a very special place in Scotland’s whisky heritage and we are committed to ensuring this is the case.

“We will produce Rosebank Lowland single malt in exactly the same way as it is known, using the famous triple distillation and worm tub condensers.”

The distillery operated on the site from 1840 until 1993 when it was mothballed.

Provost Tom Coleman said: “Anything that brings an old building back into use commercially and compliments our growing tourism sector is to be warmly welcomed. We look forward to seeing what specific plans come forward as a result of today’s exciting news.”

Katie Hughes, director of estates and commerce at Scottish Canals, said: “The revival of Rosebank marks the next important step in the ongoing transformation of the canal corridor linking The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies and we can’t wait to see the distillery back in business.”