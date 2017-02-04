Sky contracts revamp spells jobs joy for Larbert firm Webhelp

Major Falkirk employer Webhelp is to create 150 new jobs by June to accommodate increased work for key client Sky – and all existing posts are safe.

The news was confirmed to the Falkirk Herald yesterday evening (Friday, February 3) by UK chief operating officer Anton Manley, who also stressed the importance to the firm of its renewed commitment to Falkirk FC.

The jobs boost is part of a complex revamp of Sky contracts which sees the firm lose part of its current work with the satellite and online services giant, with employees in the firm’s Derby operation moving to a different strategic partner.

But at the same time it will be accelerating Sky-related work at its Larbert headquarters and taking on dozens of new employees in the coming months.

Meanwhile the firm - which operates globally across a matrix of regional bases - has reaffirmed its confidence in the strength of the Larbert operation.

Anton Manley told the Falkirk Herald: “There are changes, certainly. but it amounts to great news for Falkirk because we’re actually increasing out Sky commitment here.

“This will mean building on the 750 people already working on Sky projects locally to 900 – and the only real concern at the moment is that this may put a little extra pressure on the car park.”

He added: “We’re very committed to Falkirk, and we’ve been delighted to renew our sponsorship commitment to Falkirk FC.

“The message we are sending out this week to Falkirk Herald readers is simply ‘we’re here to stay’”.

The jobs boost news follows a recent surprise visit to the Larbert firm by (pictured) Sky TV News presenter Kay Burley, who thanked the team for the work they’ve done to support the launch of flagship brand Sky Mobile.

Webhelp saw Sky’s 2016 decision to use the Larbert base as the lynchpin of its Sky Mobile campaign as a landmark success for the firm.

Now, despite a rearrangement of projects which sees Northern Ireland-based Firstsource take on some of Webhelp’s former Sky work down south, the company sees the complex deal as a renewed vote of confidence in the Larbert operation.

Firstsource extended its existing Sky contract for 10 years earlier this week, in a move expected to safeguard its jobs in Derry and elsewhere.

Anton Manley said of the Larbert side of the deal: “It’s February already and we’ve only got until June to find all those extra workers, so we are heading for a very busy spell.”

This latest phase of the firm’s established relationship with Sky will develop over around five years, as Sky itself - whose range of core brands has expanded massively beyond satellite TV - gears for further diversification.

Since it was founded in 2000, Webhelp has grown to serve around 250 partners across 25 countries and more than 90 customer experience hubs, and says that in the last four years alone its revenues have grown by more than 250 per cent.