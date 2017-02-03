Silent shopping Sundays to continue at the Howgate

The Howgate will be very, very quiet every month from now on and bosses could not be happier.

Falkirk’s main indoor shopping venue will be switching to silent running on the first Sunday of every month with a new initiative, Sensory Sunday, launched this weekend to tone down noise levels for customers.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “It is important for us to recognise some customers find shopping centres difficult so we want to do everything we can to offer a stress-free experience and accessible shopping for all.”

The centre tried the sensory shopping idea in the lead up to Christmas last year and, after consulting several local support groups, has decided to offer it throughout the year.

The Howgate will turn off its piped music and most retailers will either turn their music off or reduce the volume on Sensory Sunday. The staff will only use tannoy announcements for emergencies on these special days.

All Howgate employees have undergone sessions with Forth Valley Sensory Centre to help them deal with common issues such as helping customers who lip read and to assist with sighted guiding and have also had some dementia awareness training.

Sunday may be quiet but Saturday volume levels will be headed through the roof with the return of the Howgate Kids Club this weekend.

Visit www.howgateshopping.co.uk for more.