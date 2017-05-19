Signs looking good for Larbert firms

Two supported Larbert businesses are making a vital contribution to the success of the new national sports training centre.

Following a major £12 million redevelopment funded by Scottish Government and sportscotland, Inverclyde in Largs is now a residential sports training centre, the first of its kind the in UK, designed to be as inclusive as possible – an ethos that stretches to the procurement of firms involved in the centre.

Both Larbert-based Haven PTS, which produces textile workwear and uniforms, and Haven Sign Factory, which creates bespoke signage, were successful in their respective bids for contracts at the centre.

Haven Products regional operating officer Jamie Lawson said: “It is a great honour and testament for our staff that Haven PTS and Haven Sign Factory have recently provided products and services for the very impressive newly opened national sports training centre in Largs.”

As well as directional signs, the Sign Factory produced vibrant branding and murals illustrating the sports and athletes that will use the centre.

Martin Delaney, Haven Sign Factory commercial manager, said: “We welcome the opportunity to showcase our skills on such a high profile project.

“The national sports training centre is a state-of-the-art venue for training at the highest level and demands to be branded as such.”