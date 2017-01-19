Shock over bank closure

The Clydesdale Bank has announced plans to close its branch in Grangemouth later this year.

The Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank group revealed yesterday it plans to close 79 branches this year with the loss of around 400 jobs.

The Grangemouth branch is to close on April 27.

Banking bosses said the nearest branch will then be in Falkirk, almost three miles away.

In a statement from the Clydesdale Bank the shift in people using electronic banking was given for the review of its operation.

It said since 2011 visits to UK banks had decreased by a third.

However, the move has been condemned by the union Unite

National officer Rob MacGregor said: “Unite is clear that the closure of a third of the bank’s branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local communities which will see their bank branch close. This cost-cutting plan leaves customers with less choice for local banking.

“The union has called on the bank to give a commitment to mitigate compulsory redundancies where possible and that they will reconsider closing any bank branches that are the last bank in a town.”