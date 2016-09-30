Serco gets the gold for work at FVRH

Serco has been awarded yet another gold medal for its hard work maintaining health and safety standards at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) once again recognised the company’s efforts – for the fifth straight year – at the Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2016.

Serco, which manages non-clinical services at the Larbert hospital, was presented with the much sought after accolade during a special diamond anniversary award ceremony at the Hilton in Glasgow earlier this month.

Alasdair Harper, Serco’s HSE Manager at FVRH, said: “We work extremely hard maintaining our high health and safety standards, solely for the benefit of patients, visitors and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

“To have this hard work recognised in such a way is a wonderful achievement for the entire Serco team and we’re delighted to have been awarded the Gold Medal at this year’s ceremony.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, added: “To win an award at such a highly-regarded event as the RoSPA Awards is a great achievement for our winners. It recognises their commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record and raises the bar for other organisations to aspire to and we offer our congratulations.

“This year was doubly special for our winners as their achievements were recognised as we celebrated our diamond anniversary.”