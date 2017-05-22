SEPA looking to set up shop in port town

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has taken a step closer to locating an office in Grangemouth as pressure from elected officials mounts.

SEPA representatives attended a Grangemouth Community Council meeting to discuss the issue.

A SEPA spokesman said: “We are actively looking at options for staff to operate in the Falkirk/Grangemouth area and as soon as we have identified definite options we will share this with community representatives.”

The issue came up at a recent First Minister’s question time and local MSPs Angus MacDonald and Alison Harris both welcomed the commitment from SEPA to look again at establishing a base in Grangemouth.

Mr MacDonald said: “I’m delighted there is progress towards having SEPA staff being based permanently in Grangemouth. I have been pursuing this issue for some time at senior government level and with directors at SEPA.

“Clearly the Grangemouth community has lived cheek by jowl with the petrochemical and agri-chemical industries for decades, and recognition has to be given to that.”